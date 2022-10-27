As people are celebrating Bhai Dooj in different parts of the country today, Bengal celebrates the day as Bhai Phonta which signifies the adorable brother-sister bonds.

Despite their hectic schedules, Tolly celebs also never miss a chance to celebrate the special day with their siblings and cousins. Take a look at how they are spending the day with rounds of sweets, savouries, pet pujo and adda.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Despite his busy schedules, veteran actor Prasenjit Chatterjee took out time to celebrate the special day with his sisters. Like every year the actor received phonta from sisters and shared a glimpse of their special moments on his social media handles.

Tnusree

Actress Tnusree Chakraborty, dressed in a vibrant yellow salwar kameez and colourful bandhani dupatta was all smiles as she posed with her cousin brothers. It’s a special day for the actress because she celebrates the festival with much fanfare. Talking about the bhai phonta lunch menu Tnusree shared that she has arranged for a huge spread that comprises luchi, cholar dal, plain rice, aloo chips, paneer pakora, mutton, mishti doi and sweets.

Trina Saha

Actress Trina Saha usually celebrates the day with her cousin brothers but this year she has some special plans. The actress shared, “Like always I have begun the day with my brothers celebrating over my place but this year I am visiting an old-age home to spend some good time with them on this auspicious day. We’ll have lunch together there.”

Iman Chakraborty

Singer Imon Chakrabarty spends the day in a huge rush because she has 20 brothers to celebrate the day with. In a conversation with The Statesman, the singer shared, “This year I couldn’t manage to arrange for something great, it will be a low-key affair because I have shows today. But like always I’ll give phonta to all my 20 brothers and have bought gifts also. I also give phonta to my band members and musicians. But the dinner will be due, and I will arrange for a gala treat in the coming week.”

Vikram Chatterjee

Actor Vikram Chatterjee chooses to spend the special day with her sister and family. Taking a break from work, the actor headed for a family lunch today. Talking about his Bhai Phonta plans, Vikram said, “I dedicate this day to my sister and like always I am spending a good time with her today. I’ll be taking her out and giving her everything she’s fond of like an ice cream treat, buying her little things that she likes and maybe we’ll watch a movie together. This day is very special for both of us and we like spending it together.“

Raj Chakrabarty

Director Raj Chakraborty is all smiles striking happy poses with his sisters on the occasion of Bhai Phonta. It’s always a huge affair at the director’s place as his sisters visit him to celebrate the special day. With an elaborate food spread and quintessential adda, Raj Chakraborty celebrates the day with fervour.

Jeetu Kamal

Actor Jeetu Kamal who touched new heights with the huge success of Aparajito and was highly lauded for his transformation as Satyajit Ray was spotted having a fun time with his sister on the occasion of Bhai Phonta. The actor posted a bunch of pictures on social media giving a glimpse of their special moments.