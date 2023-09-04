When does Krishna Janmashtami fall this year?

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed this year on September 6–7. The eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, was born on Krishna Janmashtami. One of the most important Hindu festivities, the Hindu calendar states it is celebrated on the eighth day of Bhadrava, which frequently occurs in August or September.

The Nishita Puja mahurat (auspicious time) begins on September 6, 2023, at 11:57 PM and concludes on September 7, at 12:42 PM.

The Hindu calendar states that Bhadrapada month begins on September 6, 2023, at 3:37 p.m. The conclusion of Ashtami Tithi will occur at 4:14 PM on September 7, 2023.

The ceremonies around Janmashtami are well-known in Mathura, the city where Lord Krishna was born. As a result, Hindu devotees deeply venerate this place. Tourists and locals alike joyfully take part in this festivity.

Vasudeva took Lord Krishna to Gokul when he was born in a prison. This is the explanation for the celebration’s alternate name, Gokulashtami, which is observed one day after the main event. On this day, worshipers ring bells, blow shells, recite mantras, and sing hymns.

Mumbai is renowned for hosting opulent Janmashtami festivities. There are Dahi Handi celebrations all around the city.

The Krishna Janmashtami celebration is also avidly observed in Vrindavan, which is close to the birthplace of Shri Krishna. Lord Krishna spent his early years in this enlightened city. Ten days prior to the event, the city begins to celebrate.

Lord Krishna resides in the city of Dwarka. Lord Krishna is claimed to have spent 5,000 years here after leaving Mathura. ‘Janmashtami Utsav’ is a month-long event held in the town. Everywhere throughout the city, temples perform mangal aarti. During the festival, Dwarka is one of the most peaceful locations to be in.

Janmashtmi serves as a reminder of God’s protection of humanity from evil forces and the establishment of the law of righteousness.