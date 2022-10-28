Chhath festival: In view of the extra rush of passengers on trains and stations during Chhath festival, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to keep continuous vigil.

Significantly, speed restrictions and caution to loco pilots to pass cautiously at spots of public gathering has also been ordered, official sources said.

Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, Sabyasachi De, said continuous vigil is being maintained by the Railway Protection Forces (RPF) to ensure that there is no lapse in passenger safety.

“Keeping extra vigil, security forces along with dog squads have been deployed at major stations,” the CPRO added.

Records show that NFR receives a large number of footfalls in many stations during the Chhath Puja celebrations.

“To deal with the situation it has geared up its preparation to tackle the rush of passengers,” De said, adding, “From running of additional trains to providing facilities at stations NFR has come with several initiatives for ease of the commuters during the rush period.”

In addition to regular train services, three Chhath Puja Special passenger trains have been introduced from Katihar station in Bihar. Additional ticket booking counter has been opened at Manihari station under Katihar railway division for the ease of commuters in getting tickets easily for those special trains, according to him.

It may be noted that a large number of devotees usually come to Manihari from different parts of Kosi area and adjacent districts of West Bengal for taking holy bath in the Ganga on the occasion of Chhath Puja.