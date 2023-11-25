Changing names of TRS and UPA will not wipe out corruption and misrule: PM

Hitting out at the BRS and the THE Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that just by changing their names from TRS to BRS and from the Congress-led UPA to INDI Alliance, the two parties cannot write off their history of corruption, misrule and vote bank politics. The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day election campaign to Telangana, addressed a public rally at Kamareddy where both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and PCC president Revanth Reddy were contestants and claimed that the circumstances were favourable for the BJP and urged voters to defeat both the BRS and the Congress.

Addressing another rally at Maheshwaram, the Prime Minister also slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently campaigning in Telangana, referring to his “All Modis are thieves” statement without naming him. While hailing the BJP’s decision to make a BC leader the next chief minister, Modi castigated the Congress for being against the BC community. Resurrecting the controversy over Gandhi’s statement, he said: “One of the Congress leaders was given a sentence of two years by the court for calling the entire BC community ‘thieves’. Now he is roaming around on bail. But his arrogance is still sky high. The BC community will crush this arrogance of Congress and we should all take this vow.”

The Prime Minister alleged that KCR belonged to the same Congress school of politics of corruption. In Telangana, every vote to Congress strengthens the BRS. “There is another common factor between BRS and Congress. They adopt many tricks to misguide you. Suddenly TRS was changed to BRS. This year, the UPA was changed to the INDI Alliance. People understand these tricks very well. By changing their names, their corruption, misgovernance and the history of vote bank politics can never be altered. The truth is that for the past few decades people have kept the Congress out of power in many states and I believe on 3 December people will also remove KCR from office,” he said at the rally.

Advertisement

Modi went on to add, “People are tired of nine years of BRS rule. People want to be freed from the BRS. They want to be liberated from the Congress, which, despite being in power for seven decades, has neglected the entire region. This is why the wind is in favour of BJP. The people of Telangana are pinning their hopes on BJP,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the people to vote for BJP candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy, a local, in Kamareddy. “Reject both parties. Both the Chief Minister and the PCC chief are fighting from other areas that shows how scared they are. The Kamareddy people have the opportunity to teach them that their dynastic politics, corruption and appeasement will not work any more.”

In his signature style of delivering crisp one-liners, Modi said in the rally at Maheshwaram near Hyderabad that under KCR, irrigation schemes turned into scams while Dalit Bandhu turned into Bidhayak Bandhu in a reference to BRS MLAs demanding cuts from beneficiaries. Aware that unemployment was a burning issue in Telangana elections, he declared that the BRS government was the enemy of the unemployed youths. Congress too did not treat the youths well since many died during the Telangana agitation due to the dawdling on part of the UPA government. He said he has already discussed with officials to resolve the issue of sub categorization of SC reservation to ensure justice for Madigas.