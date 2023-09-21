Chairman nominates 13 women Members to panel as the RS discusses the Nari Shakti Vandan Vidheyak 2023

In a historic move, the Vice-President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairpersons comprising 13 women RS Members for the day as Rajya Sabha discusses the Nari Shakti Vandan Vidheyak Bill, 2023.

The Vice-President emphasized that their presence on the chair would send a powerful message to the world at large and it would symbolize that they held a ‘commanding position’ during this epochal moment of change.

The details of the women Rajya Sabha Members nominated to the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons are as under:

1. Shrimati P. T. Usha 2. Shrimati S. Phangnon Konyak 3. Shrimati Jaya Bachchan 4. Ms. Saroj Pandey 5. Shrimati Rajani Ashokrao Patil 6. Dr. Fauzia Khan 7. Ms. Dola Sen 8. Ms. Indu Bala Goswami 9. Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu 10. Ms. Kavita Patidar 11. Shrimati Mahua Maji 12. Dr. Kalpana Saini 13. Shrimati Sulata Deo