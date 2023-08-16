BSF celebrates 77th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm

Border Security Force (BSF) from all over the country celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday with much enthusiasm and fervour.

BSF Jawans deployed at the Indo-Pak border Nadabet in Gujarat also celebrated Independence Day.

BSF personnel distributed sweets to children at the Nadabet border.

BSF Gujarat Frontier Inspector General Ravi Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour and extended his warm wishes to everyone.

“I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. I appeal to the people of the country to participate in the development work under the leadership of PM Modi. BSF personnel are ready to make every possible effort to safeguard the borders of the country. We pledge that we will work hard to protect and safeguard the country…” said IG Ravi Gandhi.

In Tripura, a wreath-laying ceremony was also organized to remember the personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General MP Gupta reminded the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to make our future bright.

He emphasized that it is our moral responsibility to make a fearless and progressive society to protect the future of the next generation.

Several programs under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” like “Meri Mati Mera Desh”, cycle and motorcycle rally, tree plantation, 5 Kms Tiranga run, band display, cultural programme, march with civil society with national flags were organized to spread awareness among the local populace to inculcate the sense of integration in the mainstream of the nation.

Like last year, this year also “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign was organized at Frontier HQ Tripura, all under command headquarters and at BOPs.

India celebrated the completion of 76 years of Independence with ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ this year on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted National Flag at Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.