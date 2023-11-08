“BJP’s power is ED, my power is guarantees”: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the political situation has become favourable to the Congress due to the party’s seven guarantees and he also accused the BJP of creating confusion in the state.

Addressing a press conference, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Today in Rajasthan, not the BJP, but CBI is contesting elections. Congress has faces and leaders too. People are with the Congress. It seems as if ED and CBI are being misused. They are harassing even the children. There is no case, no FIRs. The public is understanding everything and will answer soon.”

“BJP’s power is ED, my power is guarantees,” he added.

Expressing his confidence in the upcoming elections, CM Gehlot said that due to the work of the state government, the present situation is in the Congress’ favour.

“These are the seven guarantees we have given. This has created the atmosphere in our favour. Work was done in Kerala during COVID, hence the government came back again there. In Rajasthan, Bhilwara became the model of COVID. The policies we implemented in health, like– there is no insurance of Rs 25 lakh anywhere in the country. We have made the Right to Health Act. We have given minimum income guarantee,” Ashok Gehlot said.

Speaking on party’s plan in the upcoming elections, CM Gehlot said that the leaders will try to tell the people of the state about the works done in the 5 years of Congress rule.

“We will set up 1000 guarantee camps across Rajasthan and we will give guarantee cards to approximately 2 crore people. We will reach people door to door, through offline-online mode and through missed calls. This is our plan so that we can tell the public about our performance in the last 5 years,” he added.

He also accused BJP of spreading confusion in the state and also took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah where he said “Home Minister Shah does not even know the basic issues of Rajasthan.”

“We want to contest elections on these issues. BJP people are coming and spreading confusion. They don’t have issues. We are thoughtfully taking forward the local issues of Rajasthan. BJP people are in shock; they are not able to answer our questions,” the CM said.