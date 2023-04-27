BJP will retain control over Shimla civic body: Anurag Thakur

Accusing the Congress government of having won elections by making false promises, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur said that the government has puffed in just five months.

While addressing the media here on Thursday after campaigning for the Municipal Corporation Shimla elections, he said that BJP will retain the civic body once again. Claiming BJP to be synonymous to development he said that there is need to retain the continuity of development in Shimla city and for this people will vote once again for BJP.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has experienced development like never before under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been liberal in giving funds for the progress of the state, he said.

Reiterating the development work done by BJP in Shimla, Thakur said, “All the candidates of BJP are contesting the elections with full enthusiasm. We are going among the public regarding our development work and the failures of the Congress. Whatever development is being seen in Shimla today, is all due to the BJP.”

Earlier Shimla’s roads were narrow, there was water crisis and garbage problem and development was nowhere to be seen, he said, adding that the Prime Minister has not given any Rs 5-10 crores but Rs 6500 crores for the smart cities of Shimla and Dharamshala.

“The widening of roads that you are seeing today, the parking facilities for vehicles in the city and different wards are all attributed to the BJP, which has worked with a vision. In the last five years in Shimla has witnessed unprecedented changes. After our party wins the civic elections many more works of development will be undertaken,” he promised.

Taking a dig at Congress, Thakur said “We solved the electricity problem in the entire Himachal Pradesh including Shimla. Be it the laying of new wires or the installation of transformers, everything has been done when our government was in power in the state. We opened health and other institutions, but the Congress government has worked to close them within 5 months. If you can’t give, at least don’t do the work of snatching.”

All the guarantees of the Congress have failed, he said, adding that as their guarantees have not worked on ground, he said, adding that the people are feeling cheated and are seeking an account of the 10 guarantees.

“Before joining the government, the Congressmen used to say that we will not take loans, but will repay the loans. However, they have already taken Rs 6,000 crore in the last five months. The Congress government is working to drown the state in debt,” he charged.

Expressing full confidence in the BJP’s victory in the Shimla Corporation elections, Thakur said that the BJP is seeking votes on the development in the Shimla Corporation elections and the public are ready to favour the party.