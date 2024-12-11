BJP using George Soros as shield to hide their failures: Gogoi in LS

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday raised the Manipur crisis in the Lok Sabha and accused the BJP of using Hungarian-American businessman George Soros as a “shield to hide their failures”.

Terming the situation in Manipur “grave,” he said, “Instead of finding a solution, the government is sending paramilitary forces and enforcing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.”

“This is not addressing the cycle of violence,” he said, adding that the saffron party is using the issue of George Soros to hide its failures.

In a counter to the Congress’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over industrialist Gautam Adani’s indictment in a bribery case, the BJP has claimed that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is linked to an organization funded by Soros.

The ruling party has also suggested that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is raising the Adani issue to disrupt Parliament and harm the country’s economy on directions from Soros.