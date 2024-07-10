Manipur CM highlights Modi’s role in resolving state crisis amid opposition protest

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in resolving the ongoing crisis in the north eastern state, stating that all activities, including security measures, relief work, development initiatives, and peace talks between the Kuki and Meitei communities, are being conducted under Modi’s leadership.

Singh emphasized that there is no question about whether the Prime Minister should visit Manipur, as current efforts are being carried out under his guidance.

The Chief Minister highlighted a recently adopted resolution aimed at reviewing and enhancing efforts to restore peace in the state, noting that peace has prevailed for several days.

Amid criticism from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, who urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the state to boost public morale, Singh defended the Prime Minister, asserting that the state government remains in constant communication with him regarding all aspects, from security measures to relief operations.

Singh stated that whether or not the Prime Minister visits Manipur is a separate matter, but all efforts, including rescue operations and relief distribution, are conducted under his leadership.

Singh’s comments came amidst rising demands from opposition parties for the Prime Minister to visit the state.