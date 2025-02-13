Cong accuses Manipur Governor of violating Article 174

The Congress has accused Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of violating Article 174 of the Constitution by failing to summon the state assembly within the mandated six-month period, calling it a “deliberate contempt of the Constitution”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the failure to convene the session reflects the continued erosion of democratic norms in the strife-torn state, where law and order have been severely compromised.

Ramesh pointed out that the Manipur Legislative Assembly session was initially scheduled to begin on February 10, 2025. However, a day before the session was set to commence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation, leading to the session being declared “null and void.”

This, according to Congress, was a calculated move to evade discussions on crucial governance failures, including the worsening ethnic violence and displacement crisis.

The Congress leader stressed that Article 174 of the Constitution clearly mandates that no more than six months should elapse between two assembly sessions. With this period now lapsed, Ramesh argued that the governor’s inaction directly violates constitutional provisions, setting a dangerous precedent.

He further emphasized that the governor, as the constitutional head of the state, has a duty to uphold democratic processes and ensure legislative accountability, yet has failed to do so.

Ramesh also referred to the Supreme Court’s August 2023 observation that Manipur had suffered an “absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery.” He claimed that this assessment remains relevant as the state continues to grapple with political instability, communal tensions, and administrative paralysis.

He accused the BJP-led government of deliberately avoiding legislative scrutiny by preventing the assembly from convening.

The Congress has been vocal in criticizing the ruling dispensation for its handling of the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, which has led to the deaths of more than 250 people and the displacement of thousands. Ramesh argued that instead of addressing the humanitarian crisis, the BJP government has focused on political maneuvering to retain power.

A key aspect of the Congress’ attack was the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Manipur despite the prolonged unrest. Ramesh reiterated that while the Prime Minister has traveled extensively across the country and abroad, he has yet to visit the violence-hit state.

“The people of Manipur are still waiting for their Prime Minister, who goes everywhere but Manipur,” Ramesh remarked, highlighting what he called the central government’s apathy towards the suffering of the people.

The Congress has demanded that the Manipur governor immediately convene an assembly session to uphold constitutional integrity and allow legislators to debate and address the ongoing crisis. The party has also called for a comprehensive intervention to restore normalcy, ensure justice for victims, and hold accountable those responsible for administrative failures.