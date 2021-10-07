BJP names candidates for 3 LS, 16 Assembly seats bypolls on 30 Oct

The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 16 Assembly constituencies for various states.

Mahesh Gavit will contest as BJP candidate in Dadar and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh) and Brig. Khushal Thakur (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh).

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary, Arun Singh said that BJP central election committee has approved the names of candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll.

For the Assembly bypolls, the BJP announced 16 candidates.

Punthala Suresh will contest from the Badvei Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh on a BJP ticket, Govind Kanda (Ellenabad,Haryana).

For three Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, BJP has given ticket to Baldev Thakur (Fatehpur), Ratan Pal Singh (Arki) and Neelam Saraik (Jubbal Kotkhai).

Ramesh Bhusanuru and Shivaraj Sajjanar are fielded from Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituency of Karnataka respectively.

For three Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has announced Dr Shishupal Singh Yadav (Prithvipur), Pratima Bagri (Raigaon) and Sulochana Rawat (Jobat) as its candidates.

BJP has fielded Ashok Mondal from the Dinhata Assembly constituency in West Bengal, Niranjan Biswas (Santipur), Joy Saha (Khardaha) and Palash Rana (Gosaba).

On 28 September, the Election Commission had announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly constituencies to be held on 30 October. Counting of votes will take place on 2 November.