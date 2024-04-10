BJP’s John Barla campaigns for candidate Tigga

Outgoing union minister of state for minority affairs John Barla, who was elected from Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, has finally started campaigning for party candidate Manoj Tigga in the tea belt of Alipurduar district, today.

Mr Barla was visibly upset over the party’s decision to field Mr Tigga from Alipurduar LS constituency.

Mr Barla had refused to talk to Mr Tigga as the latter wanted to seek suggestions from him after the party officially announced its candidates.

BJP candidate Mr Tigga, who is an MLA from Madarihat and chief whip of the Opposition in the state Assembly, was embarrassed as Mr Barla asked him to withdraw his candidacy.

Mr Tigga had to report it to the party for interference. The BJP leadership had to interfere at an appropriate time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for election campaigning.

Mr Barla attended Prime Minister’s political programmes in Cooch Behar and even at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri to maintain his relation with Prime Minister as well as his position in the party.

Reliable party sources said Mr Modi played a key role to resolve the issue in Alipurduar.

Finally, Mr Barla took the initiative to hold a meeting with Mr Tigga on Monday to formulate strategy.

To take on the TMC candidate Prakash Baraik, Rajya Sabha member from this region, Manoj Tigga, accompanied by John Barla, campaigned in Toto Para, Bandapani and Lankapara tea belt today.

Mr Barla said, “This type of problem occurs in a large family. BJP is a large family. Now, I have decided to campaign for Manoj Tigga because I am the guardian of Alipurduar district.”

Mr Tigga, who is also the party’s district president, diplomatically decided not to comment on the matter.