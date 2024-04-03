Serampore BJP, TMC candidates react to audio-visual clip

An audio-visual clip has gone viral exposing a conversation between the Serampore sitting MP Kalyan Banerjee and BJP Serampore LS candidate Mr Kabir Shankar Bose.

The audio-visual clip reveals insulting conversation between the two candidates. The circulation of the mysterious clip has drawn very strong protest from both sides ,they have termed it as a dirty political conspiracy with an intention to malign.

The Serampore sitting MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “I am the Serampore MP for 3 terms now heading for the 4th term. Never before has such dirty political conspiracy taken place against me. The audio recording clip is fake. I suspect the hands of an opposition party. I demand strict steps against whoever has done it. I have lodged a complaint with the returning officer and also with the commissioner of police Chandannagar commissonrate.

Advertisement

The BJP Serampore LS candidate Mr Kabir Shankar Bose said the audio recording clip, which has gone viral, is false, fabricated. “I see it as a political dirty conspiracy against me to malign me. I suspect the hands of TMC, CPM and any other regional party. I am drawing the attention of the election commissioner to put the audio recording under investigation and at the same time lodge a complaint against the portal for indulging in circulating mis-information and provocations.”

BJP is a National party having strong organization and does not indulge in such cheap political game plan, said Kabir Shankar Bose.