UP: 94 candidates in fray in 2nd phase of LS polls

Ninety four candidates are in the fray after scrutiny for 8 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls during the second phase of voting, scheduled on April 26.

A total of 226 candidates had filed their nominations for eight seats but during scrutiny, papers of 175 candidates were rejected, mostly on technical grounds, said EC sources here on Friday.

The highest number of 35 nomination papers were rejected in Ghaziabad seat followed by 34 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 22 in Meerut and 21 each in Amroha and Aligarh.

After the scrutiny, Aligarh has the highest of 16 candidates in fray and 15 each in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura seats.

Bulandshahr has the lowest number of six candidates and Baghpat 7. April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination for the second phase of polling.