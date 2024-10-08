BJP leaders attribute success of saffron party in Haryana to PM Modi

As the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Haryana Assembly election result trends, the BJP leaders on Tuesday attributed the saffron party’s impressive show in the polls to leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the election result trends, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the party is confident that this positive trend will convert into a historic mandate for BJP in Haryana.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, ” I have been a (BJP) star campaigner for Haryana…wherever I went…the truth on the ground is very different…we are not taking this as pride but respect of people…we could see the blueprint of the results earlier itself…now it has become clear that…people are ready to walk with those who do work, are honest…”

Advertisement

BJP leader and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “We have never seen that exit polls are always right.”

He said the faith of the people of Haryana in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government is increasing.

“BJP’s full majority government is going to be formed under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana,” Gurjar said.