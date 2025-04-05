Will continue to strengthen maritime sector, ports: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government will continue to strengthen the country’s maritime sector and ports, which play a crucial role in driving India’s progress and prosperity.

In his message to mark the National Maritime Day, PM Modi said, “We recall India’s rich maritime history and the role played by this sector in nation-building. “

The Prime Minister said India was a recognised sea power in earlier times, but the maritime sector was ignored in the period after independence.

However, during the last 10 years New India has achieved several new milestones in the maritime sector and the Government is continuously working to strengthen the country’s maritime ecosystem.

PM Modi pointed out that the cargo handling capacity of the country’s major ports has been doubled over the last 10 years and thousands of kilometres of new roads have been constructed to improve connectivity to ports.

The Prime Minister further stated the government’s mantra of “ports for prosperity and ports for progress” has brought about huge changes in the maritime sector. In addition the new mantra of “ports for productivity” has also been taken forward for the development of maritime infrastructure, he added.

PM Modi highlighted that the government was taking further steps to develop coastal shipping. The statement came in the backdrop of the ‘Coastal Shipping Bill’ approved by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill seeks to regulate vessels engaged in trade within Indian coastal waters. The bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping, promote coastal trade and encourage domestic participation. This Bill will ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of the country for its national security and commercial needs.

The Prime Minister further stated that the inland waterways of the country were also being developed as part of the strategy to strengthen India’s maritime sector.

PM Modi pointed out that history has shown whenever India’s maritime sector has been strong both the country and world have reaped benefits. Keeping this crucial fact in mind, the government is continuously working in a planned manner to strengthen the country’s maritime sector, he added.