BJP frames new rules for its leaders joining TV debates

The ruling BJP at the Centre has framed new rules for its spokespersons and leaders joining TV debates after alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by a suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson sparked an international furore.

As per the party sources, only authorized spokespersons and panelists will participate in TV debates and they will be assigned by the media cell.

The sources further said that the party spokespersons have been warned against criticising any religion, its symbols, or religious figures.

BJP panelists have been prohibited from crossing the line during heated debates. They have been urged to keep their language restrained and not get agitated or excited, the sources further said.

According to the sources, the party has ordered its spokespersons to first check for the topic of the TV discussion, do their homework, and have clarity on the party’s line on it before appearing on any channel.

“Spokespersons and panelists of the party should stay on the agenda. They should not fall into any trap,” the sources said.

The party also wants its spokespersons to focus on the Union government’s social welfare work.

The controversial statement made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, have officially protested and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who also made insulting comments against Prophet Muhammad on social media.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told a news agency that there was no place for indiscipline in the party and no one was allowed to cross the party line.

Earlier on June 5, the BJP said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion.