BJP aims for communal polarization through UCC: Yachury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yachury has said that the BJP is aiming communal polarization by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Inaugurating a national seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), organised by the CPI-M in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Yachury said the BJP is using the Uniform Civil Code as a political tool to sharpen communal polarisation and this attempt is to be defeated by combined efforts.

Yechury alleged the BJP has special agendas behind its continuous push for the UCC and that the saffron party is aiming to increase the Hindu-Muslim divide by targeting the 2024 elections.

He said that the laws which are discriminatory need correction but only after a consultation with the entire community instead of imposing UCC on everyone.

Stating that the constitution emphasizes the diversity of the country, Yachury said the country’s pluralism and diversity must be maintained.

He pointed out that the Central government is coming up with concept of uniformity when many countries in the world are trying to maintain the diversity and the beauty of diversity.

“Instead of maintaining the pleasant atmosphere of democracy, the government is moving towards some other agenda in the name of uniformity,” Yachury said.

He said that the 21st Law Commission, appointed by the Modi government, had made it clear that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

He said that there various customs and beliefs among the people of the country and these cannot be unified.

“In our country there are various customs in different sections. Among a tribal community in Andhra Pradesh, a woman has the right to marry five men. It can be said to be like Panjali of Mahabharata. There are different rituals in Hindu society,” he said.