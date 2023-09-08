G20 Summit: Biden holds talks with PM Modi on defence, civil nuclear cooperation

US President Joe Biden Friday night went into talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of bilateral issues as well as global developments shortly after his arrival in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit beginning September 9.

The American leader, who is on his first visit to India as US President, was received at the airport by Union Minister Gen (Retd ) V K Singh, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and senior Indian officials.

Biden headed straight to PM Modi’s residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg from the airport.

Officials said the meeting between the two leaders will see meaningful progress on a number of issues, including the GE jet engine deal, the procurement of predator drones, on 5G and 6G spectrum, collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and progress in the civil nuclear area.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/O83JkS3DOQ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

There is no confirmation whether the US will announce a major rail deal with India and the Arab world to connect Gulf countries and other Arab countries to counter, what many believe, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Washington is of the view that connectivity from India, across the Middle East, to Europe is important and will bring a significant number of economic benefits, as well as strategic benefits, to all the countries involved.

In a post on X (former Twitter) before his arrival in New Delhi, Mr Biden wrote: ”I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans’ priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver.”