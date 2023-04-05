Beware of ‘false love’ shown by SP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has warned Dalits and backwards to be careful from Samajwadi Party trying to woo them through alleged false love and honour for Kanshi Ram.

In a couple of tweets on Wednesday, Mayawati said raising Ramcharitmanas controversy and FIR registered against its leaders, the SP was trying to do politics of casteist hatred and unrestrained issues instead of development and public interest of UP.

The BSP president said the fact has been coming in front of the people regularly that in 1993 Kanshi Ram ji had formed the SP-BSP alliance with a missionary spirit, but despite this, Mulayam Singh Yadav became the CM of the alliance. His intentions were to defame BSP and continue the Dalit oppression.

“In the same sequence, the slogans related to Ayodhya, Shri Ram Mandir and upper caste society, etc., which were propagated during that time, were mischievous and well-planned conspiracy of the SP to defame the BSP. Therefore, there is a dire need for the Dalits, other backwards and Muslim community to be careful from such activities of the SP,” she said.