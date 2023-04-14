“Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideals, thoughts will continue to guide us”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, saying “his ideals and thoughts will continue to guide us”.

Shah took to Twitter to express his feeling for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. “Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who ensured justice and rights to the last person of the country, on his birth anniversary. Sacrificing all the comforts and facilities, he dedicated his life for the welfare of the underprivileged. His ideals and thoughts will continue to guide us,” Shah said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and so every year on this date, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti.

Babasaheb’s birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as ‘Babasaheb’, Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and so is also called the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’.

Not only was he the creator of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of free India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability.

Later he was revered as a ‘Dalit Icon’ for his contributions towards their rights.