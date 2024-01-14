Ayodhya residents to enjoy cultural activities from states across nation

Different cultures from across the country will merge in Ayodhya starting from Makar Sankranti .

At various locations in the temple city including Ram Ki Paidi, Dharam Path, Tulsi Udyan, Circuit House and Saket College, visitors will be acquainted with cultural activities from different states of the country.

From January 15, renowned spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur will narrate Ram Katha at Ram Katha Park. The Katha, which will continue till January 23, will take place between 11 AM to 2 PM.

Advertisement

Under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous Ram Katha is being held since January 8.

Ram Katha, spanning 70 days, will feature different narrators each week, allowing devotees to listen to various versions of the epic. From January 8 to 14, Chinmayanand Bapu narrated the Ram Katha to devotees.

People from several states of the country will present their offerings at the Ram Ki Paidi — a series of ghats on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

Shailesh Bhagwat from Maharashtra will play the ‘Shehnai’ here. Harsh Vardhan from Maharashtra will express his devotion to Lord Rama through the ‘Sarangi’, and Shashwat Mandal from Delhi will present devotional songs.

In addition, artistes will present Kathak, Odissi, and Kuchipudi dance forms also