Congress not attending Ram temple ceremony disrespectful to Lord Ram: Modi

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the opposition party of “self-enrichment” over “national service”, and called the party’s absence from Ram temple consecration ceremony “disrespectful to Lord Ram”.

Addressing rallies in Sakti and Dhamtari, he urged the crowd to spare one hour of their time to support him and ensure to cast their votes in favour of the saffron party in the remaining phases of the crucial general election.

“With many tasks ahead, I urge you to dedicate just one hour to your Modi and make sure to cast your votes,” he said.

He also hit out at the Congress for maintaining a stronghold on power for six decades, either directly or through control by a single family. He expressed disappointment over the Congress’s prioritization of self-enrichment over national service during this timeframe.

Touching upon Ram Temple, the prime minister underscored his government’s proactive stance in facilitating its construction, contrasting it with the Congress’s persistent skepticism. He expressed disappointment over the Congress’s refusal to participate in the consecration ceremony, deeming it disrespectful to Lord Ram and the people of Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development, he reiterated the party’s dedication to the progress of all sections of society, including Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities. He criticized the Congress for allegedly resorting to divisive religious politics and accused it of indulging in appeasement tactics since independence.

Emphasizing his enduring commitment to championing the cause of the marginalized, he voiced disapproval of recent remarks by Congress leaders “concerning the potential division of South India” and alleged constitutional impositions in Goa, asserting that such statements undermine the revered legacy of B R Ambedkar and the collective spirit of the nation.

Modi also drew a correlation between the Congress and the perpetuation of violence in light of escalating Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh, attributing it to corruption. He pledged to eradicate Maoism from its roots.

He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in governance, promising to eliminate corruption and ensure efficient fund utilization for development projects. He praised Chhattisgarh’s abundant resources, including steel and coal, and reiterated his commitment to harnessing them for the state’s rapid development and national progress.