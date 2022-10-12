Auto driver arrested for molesting schoolgirl

An auto driver accused of molesting a minor schoolgirl in his vehicle has been arrested by a team of Special Staff, South District. The victim was on her way back from school in the auto.

The police have identified the accused as Shahrukh (25) and seized his auto. Further legal action is being taken under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chaudhary said that the minor schoolgirl was molested a few days ago when the victim took an auto from her school located in Saket to Lajpat Nagar Central Market to meet her mother.

On the way, the auto driver misbehaved with her by passing lewd and obscene comments. Not only this, he even touched her inappropriately with an intention to outrage her modesty. The girl managed to escape from the auto near Lajpat Nagar metro station and informed her mother about her ordeal. But by then, the accused fled the spot.

A case based on the statement of the victim was registered at Saket police station and investigation was taken up.

A team of special staff led by Inspector Atul Tyagi, analysed hundreds of CCTV Camera footage and identified the accused through the registration number of his auto. He was later traced and arrested from Khanpur. He confessed his involvement in the above said case.