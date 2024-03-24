Atishi takes up with LG rape of a four-year-old in Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday took up with Lieutenant Governor Vinai the rape of a four-year-old girl in East Delhi. She demanded swift and strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Citing media reports on the in the incident that took place in Pandav Nagar of East Delhi in a letter to the LG, the minister called it horrifying and a blot on the national capital that reflects poor law and order situation in the city. She said young girls and women are not safe in the city.

Atishi said the impunity with which the culprits are committing violent crimes against women and children shows they have no fear of law. She called on the LG to ensure that Delhi is safe for women as they look up to him.

The girl in question was allegedly sexually assaulted when she had gone out for her tuition class at Pandav Nagar on Saturday. Police have registered a case and arrested the main accused who is a 34-year-old man.

On Sunday, enraged locals of the area took to the street due to a misinformation that legal action was delayed, but were later convinced by the police and situation was brought under control.

The police said legal action was underway and investigation was on in the matter while the child was sent for counseling and her medical had also been conducted, and that the situation was normal.