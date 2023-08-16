Assam’s Jananjoy smashes national record in 100m butterfly

Three new national records were created on the opening day of the 39th Sub Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships at the state-of-the-art Indoor Aquatic Centre Kalinga Sports Complex here on Wednesday .

In the 100m butterfly for group I boys, Jananjoy J Hazarika of Assam clocked 55.99 to win the gold ahead of Karnataka’s Kartikeyan Nair (56.66). Earlier in the day, Hazarika smashed the national record in the prelims where he eclipsed Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre’s record of 55.65 secs created in 2017.

Karnataka girls dominated on day one, with Manavi Varma opening the medal tally with a gold in the 200m IM for group I. She touched the pads at 2:22.86 to beat Raghvi Ramanujam of Maharashtra who clocked 2:30.56 to take home the silver. Adding to Karnataka’s tally, Tanishi Gupta not only won the 200IM in group II, but she also created a new national record. She clocked 2:24.83 to erase state-mate Manavi Varma’s record of 2:26.99 created in 2022. Karnataka’s Naisha bagged the silver with a time of 2:29.84.

The day’s third national record came in 50m breaststroke for group I boys, with Vidith S Shankar of Karnataka clocking 29.40 to better his own record of 29.47 clocked in the prelims earlier in the day. He broke Haryana’s Vansh Pannu’s record of 29.59 created in 2022.