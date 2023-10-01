Assam, Meghalaya agree CBI to probe Mukroh case

In a significant development, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya have jointly decided to transfer the investigation of the Mukroh incident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident, which occurred on 22 November last year, involved a fatal shooting by the Assam Forest Protection Force in Mukroh village, a disputed territory claimed by both Assam and Meghalaya. Six individuals lost their lives, including a forest guard, and two others were injured, intensifying tensions in the region.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced this decision during a joint Press conference on Saturday, stating: “In an effort to foster trust and alleviate the burden on officers from both states, we have opted to discontinue the judicial commission established by both states for the Mukroh incident.

Instead, we will collectively request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter. We propose that the CBI conduct its investigation in a neutral location, avoiding registration in either Shillong or Guwahati.”

Mr Sarma highlighted the challenges faced by the judicial commissions, primarily stemming from uncooperative witnesses on both sides. He said:“To ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry, we believe that involving an independent agency is the most appropriate course of action. This move aims to prevent any regional bias in the investigation.”

Mr Sarma also addressed the ongoing standoff at the Khanduli Police Control Room (PCR) between Assam and Meghalaya. He said: “In response to the standoff, Assam police have estab- lished an outpost, and Meghalaya has done the same in close proximity, creating a confrontational situation. To deescalate tensions, Assam police will deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the outpost, and Meghalaya will relocate its outpost, ensuring the presence of a neutral police force in the area.”

Additionally, the two state governments have reached an agreement to resolve disputes in three specific areas. The final details will be determined by regional committees, with a shared commitment to expedite the resolution process.

Regarding the six areas where disputes have already been resolved, the Survey of India has completed surveys in the Hahim sector. Soon, border pillars will be erected in these areas, with both state gov- ernments accepting the demarcation.