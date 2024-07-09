Assam govt to fill 35,000 vacancies by April 2025

The Assam government has announced a major recruitment drive aimed at filling 35,000 government vacancies by April 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the initiative will span various sectors, including law enforcement, education, and administrative services.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and Grade IV positions will follow a three-stage process: preliminaries, mains, and viva voce.

Preliminary exams for Grade III, which offers over 7,500 posts, are set for September 15, 22, and 29.

Grade IV preliminaries, covering more than 4,500 positions, will take place on October 20 and 27.

Over 6,400 positions will be filled in Assam police, with physical tests scheduled to begin on October 3.

Additionally, in the education sector, there are plans to recruit over 13,000 teachers for elementary and secondary schools.

The government is expected to release details for this recruitment shortly.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that all stages of the recruitment drives, including preliminary and main exams, skill tests, and physical tests where applicable, will be concluded within the April 2025 timeframe.