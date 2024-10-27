Wayanad Lok Sabha polls: BJP demands rejection of Priyanka’s nomination papers

BJP’s Kerala general secretary MT Ramesh has demanded the rejection of the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra she filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections as she allegedly concealed details of her assets in her nomination papers.

Ramesh said on Sunday that Priyanka had concealed her shares in the AJL company and her husband Robert Vadra’s property details.

The affidavit filed with the nomination papers does not contain the details of the National Herald case. The assets in other countries in the name of Robert Vadra are also not provided in the affidavit, MT Ramesh alleged.

MT Ramesh said the issue of hiding the asset details by Congress leader Priyanka in her nomination papers would be raised by the BJP before the returning officer during the scrutiny of the nomination papers and the party will demand to reject her nomination papers”If our demand is rejected, BJP will initiate legal proceedings,’ Ramesh said

The BJP leader said as per the Representative of People Act, all the candidates contesting elections must disclose all their assets in the affidavits filed with nomination papers. She also violated the Supreme Court directive to candidates fighting elections to make full disclosure of their, their spouses and dependents’ assets, he said

Priyanka disclosed in the affidavit submitted to the district Collector Wayanad with her nomination papers that she has a net worth of Rs.11.98 crore. Her husband Robert Vadra has assets of Rs.65.55 crore. However, the BJP claims that Priyanka possesses more assets than this.

