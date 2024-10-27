VP Dhankhar urges unified approach of ‘Bar and Bench’

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed full satisfaction with the respect and recognition enjoyed by the Indian judiciary.

Addressing a gathering at a function here on Sunday, Dhankhar said, “We have a robust and independent judiciary. From the Supreme Court down, our judiciary is globally respected for its intelligence, commitment, integrity, and constant availability.

The Vice President said that the phrase “Bar and Bench” comprises two words. However, it signifies a unified sense. For practical purposes, these words reflect a single soul (sense) or meaning.

“Therefore, divisive lines should not be drawn, and attempts to differentiate should not be made,” he counselled lawyers.

Dhankhar also called for financial support for the judiciary at the district level from business houses, corporate groups, and industrial giants.

“We should inspire Chambers of Commerce and trade and industry associations to support this cause. They should invest in local courts, as they have Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to back this worthwhile initiative”, the Vice President said.