NDA reaches seat-sharing agreement in Jharkhand : BJP to contest from 68 seats

The BJP Friday reached a seat-sharing agreement with its National Democratic Alliance partners for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The saffron party will contest 68 of the 81 assembly seats.

Union minister and Jharkhand BJP’s election committee co-incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan said saffron party’s ally, All Jharkhand Students’ Union will fight from 10 constituencies.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will contest from 2 seats while Chirag Paswan’s LJP will fight from one seat, Biswa said.

The INDI Alliance government has ruined Jharkhand, he alleged, adding that ”This election is to save the identity of Jharkhand. The NDA will come out strong in Jharkhand.”

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.