Assam to establish 12 police stations near Bangladesh border

In a significant move to reinforce security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced plans to establish 12 new police stations across strategic border districts.

The initiative aims to strengthen coordination with central agencies, bolster law enforcement, and improve cross-border surveillance.

The planned infrastructure includes 12 State Border Outposts, with active consideration given to nine additional Border Police Stations close to the international boundary.

Advertisement

These new security outposts will be located in Assam’s border districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara, facilitating stronger border management and ensuring the safety of local residents.

Over the last two months, Assam Police have intercepted more than 130 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the state.

The latest infiltration attempt, thwarted on October 22, saw Assam Police prevent the entry of three individuals identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun.

In a social media post on X, CM Sarma praised the state police for their swift and decisive action.

This move to expand border infrastructure underscores Assam’s commitment to heightened vigilance against illegal entry and the state’s ongoing efforts to secure its borders.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that these developments are critical to maintaining peace and stability in Assam’s border areas.