Assam launches Rs 800 crore project to revitalize 129 Beels, boost indigenous fish production

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of a major initiative aimed at rejuvenating 129 beels (wetlands) across the state with a budget of approximately Rs 800 crore.

The Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) project, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, is designed to improve water management and enhance fish production in state’s vital ecosystems.

The ambitious project will restore nearly 4,000 hectares of beel fisheries, which are crucial for flood control, groundwater replenishment, and river flow regulation. These wetlands also serve as a key reservoir for fishery resources, contributing significantly to the state’s hydrological balance. “Beels are the backbone of Assam’s water resources,” said Sarma. “This initiative will not only rejuvenate these ecosystems but will also significantly boost the production of indigenous fish species, essential for both the local economy and food security.”

The SWIFT project is expected to increase fish production by 1,200 kg per hectare annually, delivering a substantial economic benefit to communities that rely on these fisheries. Along with improved water storage capacity, the project emphasizes sustainable management practices to conserve indigenous fish species, contributing to Assam’s environmental sustainability goals.