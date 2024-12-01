Assam CM challenges Cong on beef ban

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that he is ready to impose a statewide ban on beef if the Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah formally requests it in writing.

The remark came in the wake of allegations that BJP workers organized a “beef party” to sway minority voters in Samaguri during recent elections.

Speaking after a party meeting on November 30, Sarma criticized Congress for its loss in Samaguri, a constituency it held for 25 years.

Advertisement

“Congress losing Samaguri by 27,000 votes is not just BJP’s win; it’s Congress’s biggest shame,” Sarma remarked. BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma defeated Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain by a margin of 26,200 votes.

Addressing Congress MP Rakibul Hussain’s allegations against him, Sarma turned the focus back on the Congress.

“Hussain said that offering beef to voters is wrong. Does this mean Congress won Samaguri for years by offering beef? If so, I invite Bhupen Borah to take a clear stance. If he writes to me asking for a complete ban on beef in Assam, I’ll act accordingly,” Sarma stated.

He further said that banning beef would resolve the political controversies surrounding it.

“If beef is banned, BJP, Congress, AGP, and CPM will all stop speaking about it, and Hindus, Muslims, and Christians will equally stop eating it. All problems will be solved,” Sarma added.

The statement has intensified the debate around beef politics in Assam, with implications for communal harmony and political strategies.

Sarma concluded by emphasizing his readiness to act if Congress takes the first step. “Now it’s up to Bhupen Borah to decide,” he asserted.