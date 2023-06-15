Assam: CID files chargesheet against 41 accused including 10 teachers in HSLC paper leak case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has submitted the charge sheet against 41 accused persons including 10 teachers in connection with the case of leakage and circulation of the question paper of General Science subject of HSLC examination (Class 10), 2023.

According to the police, the CID has submitted the charge sheet against 41 accused persons including 10 teachers, 24 students, 2 attendants and 5 middlemen. The chargesheet has been filed under sections 120B/420/409/218/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sec 66B of the IT Act.

The accused have been booked for being part of the conspiracy to leak and circulate the question paper of General Science subject of HSLC examination, 2023 along with 86 documents, statements of 128 witnesses and 48 material objects, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Kamrup (Metro) on Wednesday, the police said.

A case vide CID PS case no. 03/2023 u/s 120B/420/427 IPC R/W Sec. 66B IT Act added section 409/201/218 of IPC was registered on March 13 this year on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Secondary Board of Education, Assam (SEBA) related to leakage of the General Science question paper of HSLC examination, 2023.