Amit Shah to visit Kutch today: Agriculture, border security, ‘Transformation@75’ in focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s one-day visit to the border district of Kutch in Gujarat is packed with engagements on Saturday.

The minister’s itinerary reflects a keen interest in both industrial development and border security in the region.

Starting the day, Shah will perform traditional ground-breaking ceremonies and lay foundation stone for the IFFCO Nano DAP (liquid) plant at the IFFCO Kandla Nano DAP unit in Gandhidham. This ceremony marks the official commencement of construction for this important agricultural facility.

Advertisement

Later, at 2 p.m., the focus will shift to national security as the Union Home Minister lay the foundation stone for the Border Security Force (BSF)’s mooring place at the coastal pilgrim place Koteshwar.

This development will enhance the coastal defence capabilities in the region.

Shah will then explore Harami Nala at 3:00 pm, a notorious area right at the Indo-Pak coastal border near Sir Creek. For this, he will board the Border Out Post Gopal at Koteshwar, allowing him to gain firsthand insight into this sensitive and strategic location.

Capping off the day, at 6 p.m., Shah will attend an event at Bhuj jail to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of Aazadi. The programme, titled ‘Transformation@75’, is aimed at commemorating the country’s 75 years of Independence reflecting on the journey so far and envisioning the path forward.