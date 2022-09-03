From the inauguration of Municipal Corporation schools to participating in the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet (AIPDM), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend three major events in Gujarat’s largest city Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As part of his day-long visit to Gujarat, Shah will first inaugurate Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation smart schools around 9 am at Nawa Vadaj area located in the Ahmedabad district. Later, the Minister will attend the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet at around 11 am at TransStadia in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria, a biennial event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, from September 4-6.

The event will be inaugurated by Shah and will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Participants from the administration and employees under police departments from around 19 States and Union Territories are expected to attend the three-day event.

Ahmedabad had last organised AIPDM in 2007 which was the second ever meeting.

The Home Minister will later participate in the Curtain Razor of 36th National Games-2022 and Closing Ceremony of 11th Khel Mahakumbh at around 7 pm at TransStadia, Kankaria.

The 36th National Games also known as National Games Gujarat 2022 will be held in Gujarat from September 27-October 10. The inaugural function of the National Games will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera.

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar will host 36 different games as part of the event.

Notably, the previous edition of the National Games took place in Kerala in 2015. Due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the games are now being organised after a gap of seven years. The National Games’ emblem features the Statue of Unity by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Asiatic Lion of Gir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in March this year.