AAP claims to have performed better in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said its performance in the Lok Sabha polls this time was better than that of the previous general elections. Its significant achievement in the polls is that it helped stop the BJP in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) Sandeep Pathak said despite the challenging circumstances, the party’s concerted efforts and its chief Arvind Kejriwal’s extensive campaign post-release on interim bail, contributed to the INDIA bloc’s commendable performance.

Highlighting its success in securing three Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the party vowed to continue working diligently for even better results in the future.

Pathak claimed that the results of the Lok Sabha polls have made it clear that the nation won’t tolerate any kind of dictatorship. He said the election was fought between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc. The results show that Modi’s party has got 63 seats less this time compared to the last time and fell short of securing a simple majority.

The AAP leader further said that despite the difficult circumstances, under which two chief ministers of INDIA’s constituent parties are behind bars and the raids against its leaders, the alliance has performed very well.

He reiterated that the party’s stand is clear from day one that it is the country that is important, not the party. “We joined the INDIA bloc with this feeling and we put our heart and soul into making the alliance win,” he added.

Appreciating the efforts of the party, he said we worked harder than our capacity.

The senior AAP leader recounted how the BJP tried to destroy the AAP by putting its AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, in jail. The BJP even threatened AAP volunteers and hatched many conspiracies, but the party still stands united.

He thanked all the volunteers of the AAP for the struggle and efforts they put in the elections against all the odds despite the scorching heat and difficult circumstances.

He pointed out that the margin of victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi reduced as compared to the previous time. “We went with the INDIA and we followed the coalition ‘dharma’ with full honesty. The public has blessed us so much. We thank the public for this,” Pathak added.