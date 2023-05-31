Home Minister Amit Shah visits Moreh, Kangpokpi in Manipur

On his third day of his visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Moreh and Kangpokpi and had wide ranging discussions with civil society organisations.

He interacted with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh followed by meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Kangpokpi. Later he held a security review meeting in Imphal.

Speaking to The Statesman, VamSuan Naulak, convenor, Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi Chapter said, “stress, scarcity and lack of security is faced by the tribal communities living in the villages near Imphal, While there is non-stop violence going on in the region, the residents are facing a tough situation due acute shortage daily essentials. The villages located within 100 kilometers of the Imphal are witnessing the crisis. Members of the Manipur Tribal Forum met the visiting home minister at Assam Rifles office”.

After meeting the delegation of Manipur Tribal forum, the home minister assured that supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured

Home Minister also visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members, The Minister said, “we are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes”

Shah visited a relief camp in Imphal where the members of the Meitei community are residing, Home Minister said that our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony again and their return to their home at the earliest.

Home Minister also held security review meeting with top officials in Imphal ,directed them to take stern and promptce actions to prevent violence, against armed miscreants and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest

He met a delegation of Hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh. The delegates expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in the state. The Union Home Minister also took briefings on the security situation from senior officials.