Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised its Annual Convocation on 29 November in the virtual mode. The Convocation started with ‘Ved-Mantrochchar’ and ‘Kulgeet’ (Institute song) by the students.

During the trying times of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the institute continued to function and with the quick adoption of the latest technologies supported the students in completing their courses on time. The event was a memorable moment for students who completed their programmes.

During the Convocation, 1889 students were conferred degrees which included 939 UG, 677 PG and 273 PhD degrees.

On the occasion, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This year’s Convocation is special because of many reasons. The first and foremost reason is that our alumnus Shri Ashok Soota is the Chief Guest. His presence is a matter of great pride for us. The second special reason is that this year’s Convocation is being presided over by Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman Cyient and Chairman of our Board of Governors. While virtual and online events are now a part of us, the lack of physical presence of the graduating students at the time of Convocation is something that we have not yet been able to come to terms with. We eagerly await normal times when we can warmly welcome you back to the campus.”

Prof NP Padhy, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, “Annual Convocation always brings immense excitement among the institute community and this Convocation is special. Despite the hindrances due to the pandemic, we made great strides and achieved the key milestones of the academic session. We always believe in the capabilities of our students and I am sure that the outgoing batch will make big achievements in their career and make the institute feel proud of them.”

The event concluded with the National Anthem.