IIT-Kharagpur forged alliance to advance metallurgical research

In a landmark move aimed at propelling metallurgical research and development to new heights, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jindal Stainless.

This strategic collaboration, announced today, marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between academia and industry, heralding a new era of innovation and progress in the field of metallurgy.

The MoU, signed amidst much anticipation, solidifies the commitment of both institutions to foster a robust partnership focused on addressing critical challenges and exploring untapped opportunities in metallurgical science. Through joint efforts, IIT-Kharagpur and Jindal Stainless aim to embark on a journey of transformative research, process optimization, and the development of cutting-edge materials, thereby revolutionizing the landscape of stainless steel technology.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Virendra K Tewari, director of IIT Kharagpur, expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, “This MoU adds another milestone to industry-academia collaboration. By combining the academic expertise of IIT-Kharagpur with the corporate, we aim to address pressing challenges and unlock new opportunities in the field of metallurgy.”

The partnership holds immense promise, leveraging the complementary strengths of both entities to drive meaningful progress and contribute significantly to the growth of the industry. Prof Tewari highlighted, “Together, we envision pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering transformative solutions, and nurturing a new era of excellence in stainless steel technology.”

Abhyuday Jindal, MD of Jindal Stainless, echoed similar sentiments, expressing excitement about the collaborative journey ahead.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIT-Kharagpur will provide technical consultancy and engage in academic and industrial research to enhance productivity and process improvement at Jindal Stainless. The collaboration will encompass a wide array of activities, including lab-scale experiments, material characterization techniques, and modelling and simulation studies, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation.

With a shared vision of driving innovation and fostering excellence, the collaboration holds immense potential to shape the future of metallurgical research in India. As both institutions join forces to push the boundaries of knowledge and technology, the partnership promises to unlock new avenues of growth and establish India’s leadership in the global manufacturing industry, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.