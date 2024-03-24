IIT-Kharagpur launches MTech in AI and CPS-PRAYAS

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has unveiled a comprehensive array of initiatives under its pioneering AI4ICPS (artificial intelligence for interdisciplinary cyber-physical systems) programme and launched MTech in AI through GATE papers.

Spearheaded by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), under the auspices of the department of science and technology (DST), government of India, AI4ICPS aims to shape the future of AI education and entrepreneurship in the country.

Leveraging the expertise of IIT-Kharagpur’s faculty and resources, the programme offers a meticulously crafted curriculum spanning four semesters. The curriculum encompasses a diverse range of theory courses, including foundations of machine learning, algorithmic and mathematical foundations of artificial intelligence, deep learning foundations and applications, and artificial intelligence foundations and applications. Complementing these theoretical underpinnings are hands-on lab courses in machine learning laboratory, data engineering laboratory and deep learning laboratory, ensuring a holistic learning experience for students.

Furthermore, the programme provides ample flexibility for students to tailor their academic journey through a wide array of elective courses. These electives cover specialized topics such as graph machine learning, visual computing with AI/ML, interpretable machine learning, and artificial intelligence for cyber-physical systems, among others, enabling students to delve deeper into their areas of interest.

In a bid to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, AI4ICPS has launched several initiatives aimed at nurturing aspiring technology entrepreneurs. The CPS-PRAYAS program offers on-site startup incubation support to AI/ML startups, facilitating their transition from early-stage concepts to viable products ready for scaling and validation in real-world Cyber-Physical Systems environments. Additionally, the entrepreneur in residence (CPS-EIR) programme provides a platform for early-stage AI/ML entrepreneurs to refine their ideas and build minimum viable products (MVPs) under the mentorship and guidance of seasoned experts.

Recognizing the importance of practical, hands-on learning, AI4ICPS, in collaboration with TCS iON, organized the “Hands-on AI for Real-World Applications” (HAAI) certification course. The course, conducted online, witnessed enthusiastic participation, with the top 200 performers receiving Certificates of Merit in a ceremony graced by eminent personalities including Prof V K Tewari, chairman of AI4ICPS and director of IIT-Kharagpur and Dipyaman Banerjee, CEO of AI4ICPS.

Buoyed by the success of its inaugural cohort, AI4ICPS is gearing up to launch the second cohort of the HAAI programme, slated to commence on 1 June. This initiative underscores IIT-Kharagpur’s commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and entrepreneurship in the realm of artificial intelligence, propelling India towards the forefront of global AI research and development.

With its multifaceted approach encompassing education, research, and entrepreneurship, AI4ICPS stands poised to shape the future of AI and ML, driving transformative change across industries and sectors, and cementing IIT-Kharagpur’s position as a pioneering hub of technological innovation, said an IIT spokesperson.