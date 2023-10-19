Humidity can have significant impact on performance of AC

Humidity can have a significant impact on the performance and efficiency of the air conditioner.

When the air is saturated with moisture, it becomes harder for the AC to cool the room effectively. The excess humidity slows down the evaporation of sweat from the body, leading to a feeling of discomfort.

Humid air forces the AC to work harder and longer to maintain the desired temperature, leading to increased wear and tear on the system. This can result in higher energy bills and potential breakdowns.

Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, has emphasised the importance of understanding how humidity affects the air conditioner’s performance and efficiency.

Sudhakaran said humidity refers to the amount of moisture in the air. “In regions like North India, humidity levels can skyrocket, making the air feel heavy and sticky. High humidity can affect the air conditioner in several ways,” he said.

“Poor air circulation can contribute to humidity-related problems. Make sure the AC vents are not obstructed by furniture or curtains. This allows for better airflow and helps distribute cool air evenly throughout the room,” Sudhakaran said.

“Running the AC on the ‘Dry’ mode ensures faster humidity control by removing excess water content from air. This reduces the amount of humid air circulating in the home when the AC is not actively cooling,” he said.