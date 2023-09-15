Coal secretary visits MCL, reviews performance

Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, on Friday, chaired a review meeting at the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters in Sambalpur in the presence of P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Ltd. wherein he lauded the remarkable progress and achievements of the company.

The meeting was attended by the senior management of MCL, including Mr O P Singh, CMD, Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr P K Patel, CVO, Mr J K Borah, Director (Tech/Op), Mr A K Behura, Director (Finance) and Mr A S Bapat, Director (Tech/P&P).

Mr Meena reviewed area-wise production and despatch performance and commended the efforts of the MCL team for the consistent growth in production and despatch.

Advertisement

He underscored the importance of new rail corridors to further enhance coal transportation. He also took keen interest in reviewing the critical land issues.

Meanwhile, Mr Prasad visited Basundhara and Mahalaxmi areas of MCL in Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha. During his visit, he inspected the Kulda and Garjanbahal opencast mines gaining valuable insights into the ongoing operations. He acknowledged and rewarded the outstanding employees for their exceptional performances and unwavering dedication to safety.

Mr Prasad also visited the Siarmal opencast coal mine and the Sardega railway siding within Mahalaxmi area, where he monitored the progress of the upcoming Rapid Loading system, a pivotal project poised to overhaul coal logistics in the region.