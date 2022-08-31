Kiara Advani makes the audience dance to her tunes at the Filmfare Awards

Ruling the audience on screen as well as on stage, Kiara Advani set the dance floor on fire with her electrifying performance at the Filmfare awards. The golden girl of Bollywood, Kiara is undoubtedly the public favourite, as the young star got the entire audience grooving to her tunes as the biggest names of the tinsel town matched steps to her chartbuster song ‘Nach Punjaban’.

Commanding the attention of the audience at the Filmfare Awards, Kiara Advani pulled a total rockstar move as she took the mic mid performance to urge everyone present, including co-star Varun Dhawan, producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta alongwith fellow industry friends Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur amongst others in the audience to dance along to her latest hit film Jugjugg Jeeyo’s song.

Touted as the top actress of Bollywood today by fellow co-stars like Shahid Kapoor recently, Kiara Advani is riding high on the successes of her back to back films.

After the humongous success of Shershaah and the phenomenal box office run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara further tasted success with the love and appreciation for Jugjugg Jeeyo. Emerging as the most sought after top actor in the industry, Kiara is all set to begin her next ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 grossing over 200 crores and Jugjugg Jeeyo earning close to 100 crores, Kiara emerged as the only Bollywood actress with two films running successfully in theaters simultaneously, post the pandemic.

While the successful and hardworking actress is also looking forward to the release of her third film Govinda Naam Mera, she is all set to kickstart ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Mumbai.

Also set to resume the shoot of her much-talked about film with S Shankar and RRR star Ram Charan, Kiara is ruling the audience everywhere.