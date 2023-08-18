Why was Elvish Yadav taken to Bangalore after Bigg Boss OTT win?

Elvish Yadav, who clinched victory in the realm of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has magnetized attention for more than just his triumph as a wildcard contestant. As the curtains draw to a close on this season’s whirlwind, new revelations are unfurling to illuminate Elvish Yadav’s post-show journey to Bangalore.

Why did Elvish Yadav go to Bangalore?

Emerging from the Bigg Boss house, Elvish Yadav swiftly returned to the world of vlogging. A captivating video captures the camaraderie he shares with his friends, who throng to congratulate him on his victory. Amidst the jovial atmosphere, Elvish discloses his upcoming jaunt to Bangalore, underlining its purpose as work-related.

The footage emanates the warmth of his bond with his close companions. After his Bangalore sojourn, Elvish was slated to make a triumphant return to Delhi, where an ardent multitude of fans, who rallied behind him with unflagging zeal, awaited his homecoming. Through the conduit of his vlog, Elvish extends a heartfelt expression of gratitude to his steadfast supporters.

In a recent turn of events, Elvish Yadav was enveloped in a wave of controversy for abstaining from visiting Abhishek Malhan during his hospital stay, a move that left many questioning. Elvish promptly addressed the matter through an Instagram video, clarifying that security concerns prevented his presence. Admirably, Abhishek understood the situation and harbored no complaints.

Inside the confines of the Bigg Boss house, the camaraderie between Elvish and Abhishek blossomed, a connection that didn’t evade the viewers’ notice. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up of the show, while the coveted title rested firmly in Elvish Yadav’s grasp.

In a turn of events, a close friend of Elvish Yadav announced via a vlog that a grand felicitation ceremony awaits to honor Elvish’s triumphant conquest. The occasion will unfold at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Gurugram, Haryana. The gesture aims at showering gratitude upon the devoted “Elvish Army.”

Meanwhile, the echoes of victory reverberate through Elvish Yadav’s personal life. In a video divulged by an intimate friend, the staggering magnitude of his triumph becomes vividly apparent. He recounts receiving a staggering 280 million votes during the live finale voting. As the confetti settled, the head of JioCinema personally commended Elvish, signifying the monumental achievement he had attained.