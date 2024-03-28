Elvish Yadav celebrates bail with temple visit

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, recently found himself in a whirlwind of legal issues, but now seems to be cherishing his freedom. After securing bail in two separate cases, Elvish took a moment to reconnect with his roots and family, paying a visit to the renowned Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Sharing a glimpse of his outing, Elvish posted a family photo on his Instagram handle. The image captures the YouTuber surrounded by his loved ones, including his parents, grandparents, and other family members. Captioning the moment as “My Backbone,” Elvish expressed his gratitude for their support during trying times.

Elvish’s legal journey took a dramatic turn when he received bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar court in connection with a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. Allegations suggested his involvement in the supply of snake venom to partygoers for recreational purposes. This led to his arrest by the Noida police on March 17, followed by a 14-day judicial custody.

Adding to his legal woes, Elvish also faced charges related to an assault case involving fellow content creator Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern. However, he secured bail from the Gurugram court concerning this matter.

The 26-year-old internet sensation rose to fame after his victorious stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, captivating audiences with his personality and talents. Despite the legal hurdles, Elvish remains optimistic, with a hearing scheduled at the Gurugram court on March 27.

Following his bail approval at the Gautam Budh Nagar court, Elvish’s release from custody was temporarily stalled until his appearance at the Gurugram court. His name surfaced among six individuals named in an FIR.