Why didn’t Elvish Yadav meet Abhishek Malhan at the hospital?

Elvish Yadav, the victorious winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been grabbing attention not only for his triumph as a wildcard entrant but also for his recent hospitalization-related absence. As the curtains close on this season’s drama, fresh insights are emerging, shedding light on the reasons behind Elvish Yadav’s decision not to visit fellow finalist Abhishek Malhan during his hospital stay.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav’s journey from a social media influencer to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

A rather unexpected bond blossomed between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav during their time on the show. Abhishek fell ill and was admitted to the hospital a mere day before the grand finale. While many of his fellow Bigg Boss contestants paid him a visit, fans grew curious about Elvish’s conspicuous absence by his side.

Advertisement

Here is the reason:

In response to the circulating speculations, Elvish took to Instagram to clear the air in a video statement. With genuine candor, he unveiled that he had to confine to his current location due to security concerns. It prevented him from being physically present at the hospital.

Elvish also disclosed that the show’s producers had advised him to remain where he was. However, he didn’t let distance deter his concern for Abhishek’s well-being – he personally phoned Abhishek while he was in the hospital to inquire about his health.

In the recorded video call, Elvish expressed his concern for Abhishek’s recovery and discharge. He shared that his inability to visit was a result of security protocols and the show’s instructions to remain in his current location.

The silver lining emerged as Abhishek was understanding of the situation, expressing a desire to meet up in Delhi once he was out of the hospital.

In a dramatic conclusion, Elvish Yadav emerged as the victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2, etching his name in the show’s history as the first wildcard entrant to seize the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan earned the runner-up position, capping off an intense season of entertainment and unexpected bonds.