Who Is Honey Singh Scared Of? Goldie Brar allegedly sending threats

Honey Singh, the well-known stage name of Hirdesh Singh, has recently found himself making headlines for something quite unsettling. This time, it’s not about a new music video release, but rather a matter that has left him deeply frightened. Threats, with the potential to alter his life forever, have been directed toward him. Let’s delve into the details and discover who is responsible for putting him in this perilous situation.

According to reports, Satinder Singh Brar, widely recognized as Goldy Brar, the main suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been the source of these threats targeting not only Honey Singh but also his entire family. Goldy Brar holds the notorious distinction of being one of the top 25 gangsters in Canada.

In his complaint lodged at the Delhi Police headquarters, Honey Singh revealed that he has been on the receiving end of disturbing phone calls and voice notes carrying explicit threats that have greatly unsettled not only him but his entire family as well. This is the first instance in his career where he has faced such alarming threats, and dealing with the situation has proven to be an immense challenge for him.

In response to Honey Singh’s complaint, the Delhi police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Considering the gravity of the events, the artist has requested additional security measures.

When asked about the situation, Honey Singh shared, “Who isn’t afraid of death? There’s only one thing that truly scares me, and that is death itself.”

In the aftermath of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Goldy Brar, known to be an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, another notorious gangster, had previously taken to social media to claim responsibility for the crime.

Honey Singh has garnered a substantial following among younger audiences with his Punjabi and Hindi songs, music albums, and contributions to film soundtracks. Despite facing criticism for his work, he remains one of the highest-selling artists in India and has performed his chart-topping hits worldwide.